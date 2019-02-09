CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - The City of Casper has filed a federal lawsuit accusing opioid manufacturers and distributors of misrepresenting the addictive properties of their prescription painkillers.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Thursday the city joins a growing list of governments nationwide filing similar suits. In Wyoming, the state, the Northern Arapahoe Tribe and Carbon County have sued.

Casper's lawsuit seeks millions of dollars for the cost of care for Casper residents and the city's cost for related to opioid addiction.

Mayor Charlie Powell says many young people have died prematurely because of opioids. He says the lawsuit is intended to get drug companies to change their practices as well as to pay compensation.

The lawsuit will initially be combined with others in Cleveland federal court, but Casper can have it moved back to Wyoming for a trial.

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com

