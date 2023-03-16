Casinos in Billings see large amount of sports betting during March Madness

BILLINGS, Mont. - As we're in the middle of March Madness, many sports fans are excited to place their bets.

In Montana, a person can only place a sports bet online at an authorized retailer.

"I think March Madness is getting its traction more so than in the past," said Tim Zorn, the Owner of Grand Stand Casino Sports Bar.

Sports betting became legal in Montana in March of 2020.

Since its legalization, approximately $2.4 Million in state tax revenue.

This year, Sports Bet Montana predicted to generate over $40 Million in bets made throughout the year.

While legal, gambling is something many people struggle with.

Information on how people can recover from the addiction can be found at National Council on Problem Gambling.