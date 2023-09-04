Billings, Mont. - The Kiwanis Park bathroom in Laurel was vandalized Saturday night, according to the City of Laurel facebook page.

They posted two photos, one depicting a hate symbol and the other depicting the bathroom torn apart with a large tree branch.

The other images of the scene were reportedly too "foul and vulgar" to post on the public page.

There is a cash reward out for whoever turns in the person or group of people responsible for arrest and conviction.

You are asked to please call the Laurel Police Department if you do have any information.