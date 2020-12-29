BILLINGS - Emily Teeling, a resident of Billings' west end, says multiple cars have been damaged over the past few months in her neighborhood, and the latest occurrence resulted in 15 to 20 cars vandalized in one night.

"This month has just been out of control," Teeling said. "It seems every other week someone's storage unit is getting broken into, somebody's bumper is getting taken off their car or their tires are slashed... it's just really hard."

According to the Billings Police Department, anyone who is involved in the crime spree could be charged with criminal mischief and face fines equivalent to the amount of damages.

Teeling's father, a former FBI special agent is offering a $500 cash reward to anyone who has information about the vandalism. If you know who might be responsible, call Crime Stoppers at (406) 245-6660.