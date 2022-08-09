GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. - DPHHS and the Gallatin City-County Health Department (GCCHD) confirmed a single probable case of monkeypox virus in a Gallatin County adult.

An initial test was taken at the Montana State Public Health Laboratory on Tuesday, August 9th, and will be subsequently confirmed by the CDC.

The county's health department is performing contact tracing and will be in touch with anyone deemed a close contact of the patient.

A copy of the health department's notice can be seen below.