BILLINGS - May 18 is National CASA Day, the perfect time to sign up with your local CASA organization to become an Advocate in a child's life.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate.

Anyone over the age of 21 who has a passion for helping out kids can volunteer to be assigned a foster child by a local judge.

Volunteers will be matched with one child, or siblings, checking on them at their foster home, schools and a variety of settings, making sure the child is safe and cared for.

It can take up to 18 months for a child's case to make its way through the court system, so it's vital to have an Advocate there to help navigate the process.

"They're changing foster homes multiple times, or they're changing schools multiple times, so having that person, that one person who, know you, who cares about you, who is with you through all of that change, it's life changing for these kids," Emily Gaudreau, Development Director for CASA of Yellowstone County, said.

Emily says CASA is trying to prevent kids from falling in between the cracks of the foster care system. That means looking out for the older kids aging out of the program as well.

"A lot of times, kids will end up homeless. Having an advocate on those cases especially can be life changing, so these kids aren't aging out into the streets. They have places to go, they have a job, somebody who can teach them how to do laundry, even the small things are really important," she said.

If you're interested in becoming an Advocate, you can reach out to CASA of Yellowstone County to sign up and begin your training.