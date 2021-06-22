CASA educates Volunteers on substance abuse

BILLINGS - Court Appointed special Advocates (CASA) held a training on substance abuse for their advocates, hosted by the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.

“People would think they would go down because we were staying home,” Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Robert Lester said. “But we were still having impaired drivers and we were still having drug arrests."

Lieutenant Lester reminded the advocates during the training that, despite the pandemic, drug abuse is still alive.

"Drugs still flowed into Yellowstone County,” he said.

The training served as one of twelve required hours that advocates need to complete to be part of CASA. The goal of this training is to inform advocates so they know what substance abuse looks like when dealing with neglected and abused children.

"I want them to open their eyes and see what's out there,” Lieutenant Lester said. "That they can recognize it and maybe take action."

Andrew Macleod, the executive director of CASA, describes the training's purpose as building the skill set advocates who need to frequently visit and care for the children they are assigned to, and sometimes speak in court on their behalf, need.

“A vast majority of the cases where children are removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect usually have to do with substance abuse,” MacLeod said.

CASA currently enlists 200 volunteers to take care of around 300 neglected children.

According to Lieutenant Lester, the crime rate in Billings is the highest it's ever been, which means more children are in need of help.

"I encourage everyone to look into it, and it's ok if you decide not to be an advocate,” MacLeod said. “We would still like to have you as a friend and supporter regardless."

To become an advocate, you must be 21 years of age and, according to MacLeod, have a passion for helping children.

You can sign up to become an advocate at www.yellowstonecasa.org/.