BILLINGS - The holiday season usually includes parades with decorated cars and floats, but with the coronavirus pandemic that was another tradition that took a hit. So, members of the local non-profit, Outlaws of Octane, took it upon themselves to spread some holiday cheer with a Christmas cruise.

Over a dozen vehicles met outside Fork and Fuel in the Heights, covering their cars with wreaths, lights, reindeer ornaments and anything that would turn their cars into Christmas trees on wheels.

Organizers said they drove through neighborhoods in the Heights, made their way down N. 27th St. and went all the way to the West End of Billings, honking horns and flashing their lights.

"A Christmas parade was kind of important because it brought people together at Christmas time. Even though you go to the mall and everything, you don't get to be with people; you're in and out or rushing. So I really think a Christmas parade of some sort, or a cruise, it's important. It helps people to know that there are other people out there that feel the same way," said Outlaws of Octane member Sherie Brooks.