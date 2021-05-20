LAUREL, Mont. - There's less than two weeks until Memorial Day, and one non-profit is traveling across the country to help restore the true meaning of the holiday.

Carry The Load is a relay team that travels across the country during the month of May to provide an active way to connect Americans to the sacrifices of military, veterans, first responders and their families.

For the first time, Carry The Load has adopted a 'mountain route' which started in Minot, North Dakota before making its way to the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel.

Now, in its 10th year, Carry The Load looks to continue carrying out a mission that is important to their cause.

"This is something that's obviously very important to us, to remember the sacrifices of veterans and first responders that gave the ultimate sacrifice," Media Coordinator Landon Rowe said. "We spend most of our time walking. We carry the American flag, we carry the Carry The Load flag, and it's really a time to honor those fallen soldiers and first responders. It's important to come to cemeteries to pay homage to these people because they're important."

Carry The Load will make its next stop in Washington state before continuing through Idaho, Utah and Colorado. They will then join the three other routes in Dallas on Memorial Day weekend.

If you'd like to get involved or make a donation, click here.