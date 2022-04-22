BILLINGS, Mont. - Friday is Earth Day, and recycling takes a big focus as we think about how we can protect our environment.

One man in Billings is doing his part for the environment by eliminating one recyclable material from our landfills that others would normally ignore.

Randy Mostad of Carpet One has been recycling carpet cushions for 12 years. Keeping 1.7 million pounds out of landfills in the Magic City.

He says right now there are no recycling bins for scrap cushions in Billings. As far as he knows, Carpet One is the only company in the city that recycles carpet padding.

“Personally, when I think of the 42 semi loads of carpet cushion but these are bailed loads being in that Landfill, it just makes me sick, and the fact that it's not there and that it's been recycled into another material is heart-warming,” Mostad said.

Mostad starts with scraps from commercial properties and homeowners.

The scraps are then compressed into an 800-pound bale, which he sends to the recycling company, where it is turned into other material used for park benches, sound-deadening material, and wherever else urethane, the main plastic-rubber compound found in the cushion can be used.

Mostad says doing his part for the environment is not about making money, it's about saving it. He says it's actually cheaper to recycle the cushions at the facility than to have them picked up and taken to the landfill.