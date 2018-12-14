Students from the School District 2 Career Center are at Rimrock Mall this weekend, trying to sell products that they created themselves.
Each year, the Career Center has "Market Day." In the past, Market Day was a bake sale held at the school.
This year, students pitched product ideas in a Shark Tank style presentation. The four winning concepts were Spunky Socks, Santa's Stockings, Sassy Satchel, and Planet Dog.
The students had to learn about production, design, target marketing, and many other skills to learn what it takes to get a product to retail.
Each winning group received a $400 loan to produce their product. Student Nicole Sheridan's winning idea was Santa's Stockings, a fun and creative stocking for kids.
"Everybody wants to have their own business but nobody knows how to start. And there's a lot of process to it and it's a lot easier when you look at the math it's not that far out there if you really think about it so it's been really nice to see that we can do it," said Sheridan.
The students are hoping to sell enough to cover their loan and make a profit. They will be at Rimrock mall all weekend from noon to 6 PM.