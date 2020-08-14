CHEYENNE Wyo.- An app has been launched in Wyoming that will alert users if they have been in close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The app, Care19 Alert, uses Bluetooth Low Energy technology developed by Apple and Google that does not rely on personal information or location data according to a release from Governor Mark Gordon.

“The Care19 Alert notification app provides Wyoming with another tool to fight COVID-19 while protecting your personal privacy,” Governor Gordon said. “The more Wyomingites who choose to download and use this app, the more successful we can be in protecting lives and slowing the spread of the virus.”

The app is free and is available to download through the App Store and Google Play Store.

Care19 Alert works by using random Bluetooth keys that change every 10 to 20 minutes, and iOS and Android devices that have the app installed will anonymously share these random keys if they are within close proximity for at least 15 minutes.

The release says each day, the device downloads a list of all random keys associated with positive COVID-19 results submitted by other app users and checks them against the list of random keys it has encountered in the last 14 days. If there is a match, Care19 Alert may notify the individual, taking into account the date and duration of exposure, and the Bluetooth signal strength which is used to estimate proximity.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be contacted by the Wyoming Department of Health and if they consent, the application will be enabled to allowed to notify others.

Others who have downloaded the Care19 Alert and have been in close contact to the individual who reported as being positive will receive the following notice: “You have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19,” and a link to take you to instructions provided by the Wyoming Department of Health.

The notice will include the estimated number of days since the exposure, and provide several options for taking further action.

Only verified positive users will be able to notify others.

You can learn more about the Care19 Alert app on Wyoming’s COVID-19 information website here.