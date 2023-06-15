RED LODGE, Mont. - Since flooding last summer that washed away many roads and bridges across Montana, Carbon County crews have been working to fix what was damaged.

While county road crews have completed many repairs, larger projects are in various stages of progress.

Carbon County Disaster and Emergency Services (DES) recently gave an update on those projects, saying most are expected to be completed by late 2023.

In Fromberg, work is out for contractor bids for riverbank protective measures as well as shoring up the East River Road bridge to stabilize that area for the future.

DES says work was initiated on behalf of the Town of Fromberg, with the goal of benefiting all impacted infrastructure, including the Town of Fromberg’s water supply.

Contracted work in Red Lodge includes completing installation of the T-wall retaining system along a portion of Rock Creek; road, sidewalk, curb and gutter restoration along Broadway Ave. from 17th St. to the Red Box Car; as well as repairing the 19th St. bridge.

Wadsworth Brothers Construction, contractor for the Red Lodge area project, has set a tentative completion date for this in-town work of June 21.

County Commissioner Bill Bullock of the Red Lodge District, said the biggest focus now is reestablishing the bridge approaches and installing the permanent bridges on both the north and south ends of East Side Road and on Meeteetse Trail Road.

“The current access points on Meeteetse Trail & East Side Roads have really hindered, or basically eliminated, our option to do any regular maintenance given the narrow width of the emergency temporary bridges that were installed shortly after the flooding,” Bullock noted. “Those bridges, although not ideal, were the only ones available to us on such short notice. I’m getting a lot of calls from residents south of town across the creek wanting to know ‘When will the work on the permanent bridges start, when will they be completed, and when can we get back to normal?’”

According to DES, Bullock indicated much of the preliminary, off-site work on the 3-bridge project is done, including bridge design, engineering, modeling and permitting.

Work to prepare the road bed for bridge installation and then work to actually install the East Side Rd. bridges will begin June 19.