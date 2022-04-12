RED LODGE, Mont. - Carbon County is urging the public to limit travel as much as possible Tuesday due to the windy winter storm conditions.

A Facebook post from Carbon Alert said the severe weather is causing the county to rearrange its snow plowing procedures.

Per the Carbon County Road Maintenance Priority Policy, the “Department may not plow snow if high winds cause severe drifting snow or limited visibility.”

The county will be limiting snow plowing to pay attention to emergency situations until the wind dies down.