JOLIET, Mont. - Carbon County is in the midst of plans to build a Detention Facility on Hwy. 212.

The county started the project more than a year ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to put their plans on hold last March.

Now, a county committee is revisiting the project and started holding meetings last Novemeber.

Carbon County Commissioner Bill Bullock said during their meeting this week they focused on plans to better educate the public on their plans, while narrowing down project costs.

Specifically, the committee is working to nail down expected design and utility costs so they can finalize a bond figure.

"What we're working on right now is finding out what exactly the facility is going to look like, what utilities are going to look like to identify the total costs of the facility to put in the bond language for the bond initiative that's hopefully going to happen this spring."

The new facility would be build just south of Joliet along the east side of U.S. Hwy. 212.