RED LODEGE, Mont. - The sheriff is warning Carbon County residents of a scam that involved someone pretending to be interested in a motorcycle a resident put up for sale.

According to a Facebook post from the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, an imposter customer contacted the resident asking them to file a vehicle report on a website. The resident paid $30 for the vehicle report with their credit card.

The resident was not able to call the customer back with the number they used to call because it wasn't an operating number--possibly faked, CCSO said.

Another pretend customer called the resident later asking them to file a vehicle report on a different website. The resident declined to file the report and was not able to call the customer back because they also did not use an operating number, according to CCSO.

The resident cancelled their credit card they used for the vehicle history report before they were scammed out of any money.

CCSO said they want residents to know they can call them if they end up in a similar situation to this. Their number is 406-446-1234.