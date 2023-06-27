RED LODGE, Mont. - The Carbon County sheriff is warning the community Tuesday of reports of scammers texting citizens they are a pastor with local churches.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the reported scammer is asking people to buy gift cards for members in the hospital.

People should not buy gift cards nor send money to an unknown caller or number unless they are certain it is a real request.

Do not respond to calls or texts requesting money before verifying.

For more information or to report a suspected scam, call the Montana Fraud Hotline at 800-222-4446.