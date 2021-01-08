Carbon County revisits plan to build new detention facility

CARBON COUNTY - Carbon County started on their master plan to build a detention facility more than a year ago, but the pandemic forced the county to put their plans on hold last March. Now, a county committee is revisiting the project and started holding meetings this past November.

Carbon County Commissioner, Bill Bullock, said their meeting this week focused on how they will better educate the public on their plans while also narrowing down project costs.

Specifically, the committee is working on final numbers for design and utility costs so they can finalize a bond figure.

“What we’re working on right now is finding out what exactly the facility is going to look like," Commissioner Bullock said, "what utilities are going to look like to identify the total costs of the facility to put in the bond language for the bond initiative that’s hopefully going to happen this spring.”

The need for a new detention facility in Carbon County is nothing new. Carbon County’s original facility closed in 2001 because it did not meet federal requirements, so an agreement was made to send inmates to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

But in 2005 — that's when discussions of overcrowding at YCDF began.

Carbon County made deals with other counties in the region over the next few years, but even those facilities were getting overcrowded, not to mention the hundreds of dollars in transportation costs driving from one facility to another. Transporting inmates also took patrolling deputies off the streets.

Discussions began about potentially building a new jail in 2019.

The new facility would be built just south of Joliet along the east side of the US 212. If the proposed design layout is built, the facility would have beds for 100 inmates.

Another committee meeting to discuss plans for the new jail will be held next week. More information can be found here.