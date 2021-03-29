UPDATE: MARCH 29 AT 1:01 PM

CARBON COUNTY, Mont. - Jason Fisher was found and he is safe Monday, according to a release from the Carbon County Sheriff's Office.

PREVEIOUS COVERAGE:

CARBON COUNTY, Mont. - A search is underway for a missing man who left his home in Carbon County Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, Jason Wayne Fisher left his home on Vista Lane Saturday around 8 p.m. and headed towards the Highway 310 and North Whitehorse intersection on foot.

Fisher is described as 5-foot, 8-inches, has a medium to slim build with dark brown hair, a receding hair line, bushy eyebrows and grey/blue eyes. He has a developmental disability and has schizophrenia, according to CCSO.

He was wearing a green plaid flannel shirt, dark blue or black pants and cowboy boots at the time he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCSO at 406-446-1234.