Carbon County hosts meeting at Joliet Community Center on flood damage

BILLINGS, MT- Ten agencies including the Carbon County Commissioners met Thursday to discuss the historical flooding that occurred last summer.

Residents of Carbon County heard updates on specific flood repair work already completed, as well as repairs currently in progress, and repairs scheduled for the future.

Carbon County Commissioners also discussed possible measures to prepare for the spring runoff in 2023.

Some residents are concerned not only about the leftover damage from the floods, but also how the county is preparing for the next season if it were to happen again.