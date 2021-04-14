RED LODGE, Mont. - It's been 20 year since Carbon County closed their old detention facility. But on Wednesday, a community meeting was held in Red Lodge about the construction of a new detention facility for the county.

"That's the reason behind this, we have to ask our constituents whether or not they feel they want a facility built in our county to fulfill our own need for our purposes," Carbon County Commissioner Bill Bullock said.

Commissioner Bullock, along with Sheriff Josh McQuillan, were two of the county leaders who addressed the public, outlining the cost, time and difficulty of regularly transporting detainees to other facilities.

"We go to Bozeman, we go to Townsend, we go to Forsyth, we go to Miles City, and that pretty significant cost just in travel time, wages, insurance, hourly and just the commitment to it," Bullock said.

Some of those round trips can take up to nine hours for an officer to transport a criminal, which was pointed out to be unacceptable.

"Every hour those officers are driving across the state, they are not here to do what they were sworn in to do," a Carbon County resident said.

Besides the man-hours and cost of transportation, Sheriff McQuillan says, often times, detention centers are at capacity, forcing officers to release criminals with lesser offenses.

"A drunk driver almost never goes to jail, and that's not safe for the community," another Carbon County resident said.

Residents were given an overview of the possible facility, which would be located on the east side of Highway 212 south of Joliet, and should be able to house around 100 inmates.

A tentative date for a bond election is set for Aug. 3, 2021. If voted through, the facility is projected to house it's first inmates in the fall of 2023.