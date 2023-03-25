RED LODGE, Mont. - The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office is discouraging travel Saturday.

The Montana Department of Transportation (DOT) is reporting severe driving conditions on roads around Red Lodge.

According to the sheriff’s office, two DOT snow plows are stuck on Highway 78 west of Red Lodge Saturday morning.

Several vehicles are also reported to be stuck on the roadway in the snow on Highway 78 and Highway 308.

“DOT is aware of the situation and is doing everything they can to get to roads but the storm is winning at this point,” the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office said.