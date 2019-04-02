BILLINGS- A car was engulfed in flames early Monday morning in Billings.

Driver Shawn Grant was delivering newspapers when he turned his heater on. He noticed that something didn't smell right. He saw smoke coming from under the dashboard. He pulled over at Broadwater and 31st West where flames appeared from under the dashboard. Soon, the entire vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Billings Fire Department arrived and put out the fire. Captain Vern Mashek confirmed that no one was hurt. He also said that the cause of the fire was unknown.