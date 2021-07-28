Car crashes through fence, into front porch of home in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A car crashed through a fence and into the front porch of a home in the 3700 block of State Avenue in Billings early Wednesday morning.

Officer Hunter Cook with the Billings Police Department says they are looking for the driver of the car.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The homeowner tells our reporter on scene she heard what sounded like breaking glass when it happened.

