BILLINGS, Mont. - A car crashed into two pickup trucks at Steve's Auto Sales in Billings Friday morning.

Officer Tony Nichols with the Billings Police Department told Montana Right Now the driver was speeding eastbound on Broadwater, had a green light, but missed a turn, went straight through the intersection and crashed into the two vehicles.

Nichols said a man and a woman were in the car--one was injured, but both were transported to the hospital.

The extent of the injuries is unknown.