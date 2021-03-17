BILLINGS - Wednesday afternoon the Billings Fire Department responded to a notification that a car had crashed into a home on 13th Street West.

Battalion Chief Jason Lyon said it appears the driver had a medical emergency, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

According to the Billings Police Department (BPD) the 60-year-old driver most likely suffered a heart attack.

He said the fire crew found the driver unconscious inside the vehicle after it crashed through the home.

The vehicle entered in through the dining area, according to BPD. An occupant of the home was reported to be about four feet from the crash on the inside of the house.

The driver was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Lyon says drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

BPD says 13th Street W. is open for travelers. However, Crawford Drive will is closed to traffic.