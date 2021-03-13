Residents in Herat, Afghanistan woke up to destroyed houses and shops Saturday after a late-night car bomb killed at least seven and wounded more than 50 others.

The powerful car bomb was detonated near a police station Friday and its impact brought down buildings and shattered glass, leaving residents stunned.

No one claimed responsibility for the bombing but local officials blamed the Taliban insurgents.

Representatives of the Taliban, which has been fighting a foreign-backed Afghan government since they were ousted from power by US-led forces in late 2001, were not immediately available to comment.

It comes at a crunch time for the peace process as a May 1st deadline for foreign troops to withdraw from Afghanistan looms and the United States reviews its plans.