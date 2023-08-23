BILLINGS, Mont. -- When a school district is struggling with its budget, extracurricular activities are usually the first to go in order to maintain the balance.

That was the case for Canyon Creek School in Billings, as they temporarily suspended extracurricular activities and field trips for students after their recent school mill levy failed to pass.

Business Manager and School Clerk for Canyon Creek, Danielle Roberts said faculty and students were heartbroken when they had to make the decision to cut extracurriculars like field trips and sports.

But thanks to a generous donation from Valley Credit Union those activities are returning for students to take advantage of in the 2023-24 school year.

"We did not expect this, we did not go out looking for this, they came out of the blue and wanted to help us and it's just amazing. We are so excited for the school year. We have a staff that is just amazing at teamwork, they really are a family here. We care about each student and we know their names. I love being a part of this small school. It's great and we are doing great things this year," said Roberts.

According to a study from the National Library of Medicine, Extracurricular activities and clubs are rich environments for all students, even those with autism to have opportunities to practice critical 21st-century skills in a context related to their interests.

Senior Vice President of Community Engagement for Valley Credit Union said it's not fair for kids to have to miss out on extracurricular activities, especially when they help kids build skills they'll need as adults.

Scala said that being able to donate $22,000 to Canyon Creek Schools is part of Valley Credit Union's dedication to education and community enrichment.

"Kids are our future right, not just from a business standpoint, but from a human standpoint they are our future and we want to make sure that we can do whatever is in our power to make it good for them," said Scala

Seventh-graders Jonah Koenigsberg and Math teacher Michael Brown from Canyon Creek said they are excited to have extracurriculars back because they provide students with additional learning, development, and social skills.

"I thought, if I wanted to do sports, I would have to go through a club and become a member or something and I didn't really want to do that, I wanted to play for my school. It just means a lot, and for the field trip it means a lot, I love doing them and they are fun," said Koenigsberg

"Doing extra-curricular activities outside of their academics and I think that that is something terrific for the students, it gives them another opportunity to do another activity outside of just being in the classroom," said brown

Students and teachers at Canyon Creek said they're truly thankful for the opportunity to have a more normal school year now that their extracurriculars are back.