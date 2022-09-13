Billings, MT- If you live in Billings, you may have driven by the Canyon Creek Battlefield Memorial without even realizing it.
The site is seven miles outside of Laurel on Buffalo Trail Road and was the scene for the second to last battle of the Nez Perce flight of 1877. Where the Nez Perce Indians were pursued by the seventh U.S Calvary after leaving Yellowstone National Park exactly 145 years ago.
After seeing the state the site was in 2020, Dave Wanzenreid knew he had to take action to preserve its historical significance.
Wanzenreid tried to find out who was taking care of the site, but found that many of those tasked with upkeeping the memorial had either died or moved away.
That's when he realized it was up to him to preserve this piece of American history.
"I want to volunteer, I want to make this a better site. So I came out here, and cleaned it up."
He took it upon himself to gather and haul eight pickup truck loads of trash from the site. He also hired contractors to update fencing and pavement at the memorial to make it easier for visitors to access.
While its a passion project for Wanzenried, he says its something anyone can do.
"All we have to have is one person with an idea and people willing to say 'I believe in that idea we want to help you.' Just think of all the things we could do as a community if people would volunteer. Take 10 hours a month out of their schedule just to clean things up."
Dave Wanzenried continues to see to it that the memorial is maintained as President of the Friends of Canyon Creek Inc. and plans to make some final improvements on the parking lot and roofing of the memorial.
Memorials like these connect us to Montana's history and keeping them clean and maintained ensures generations after us can learn from them too.