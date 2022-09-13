Billings, MT- If you live in Billings, you may have driven by the Canyon Creek Battlefield Memorial without even realizing it.

The site is seven miles outside of Laurel on Buffalo Trail Road and was the scene for the second to last battle of the Nez Perce flight of 1877. Where the Nez Perce Indians were pursued by the seventh U.S Calvary after leaving Yellowstone National Park exactly 145 years ago.

After seeing the state the site was in 2020, Dave Wanzenreid knew he had to take action to preserve its historical significance.