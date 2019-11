Chocolate lovers rejoice!

One Billings candy store handed out free truffle samples Saturday to show off their brand new treat.

General manager, Melanie Bryant, says this is the first time Candy Town USA is selling in-house truffles.

They are homemade from the store's very own kitchen.

Candy Town USA is located right off of King Avenue West near Shiloh Crossing.

Bryant says so far all the customers are happy and they have received great feedback on their new product so far.