Candlelight vigil held in memory of Lori Bray

The Laurel community gathered tonight at riverside park to celebrate the life of Lori Bray.

Organizers of the candlelight vigil say Riverside Park was one of Lori's favorite places to come with her dogs.

They encouraged family, friends and the community to come out and light up one of her favorite places.

The vigil featured prayers, songs and stories shared about Lori.

Bray's death shocked the town of Laurel and has left the community in mourning.

Lori's neighbor, Chasity Salveson says, "It's hard because I live next door to her so I have to see her house everyday see her dogs. My dog goes back there and whines all the time because she used to come out and give my dogs dog treats and what not all the time"

Diego Hernandez was arrested Wednesday and made his first court appearance last Thursday.

He's currently being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on charges of homicide.