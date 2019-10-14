Tonight, a candlelight vigil was held on the lawn of the Yellowstone County Court House to recognize the several missing and murdered indigenous people from the area whose cases are still open or who have yet to see justice.

Speakers from various tribes led the vigil in song and prayer as the Native American community still wants answers for people like Hub Williamson, Garrett Stewart, Brian Yellowmule and more.

Christina Stops-Hill attended the vigil in support of MMIP and says "these people, Natives lives matter, all lives matter. It doesn't matter what race we are. It doesn't matter if you've been in the penitentiary, we all matter."

A study done by the Urban Indian Health Institute shows Montana ranks as the 5th highest state in the country of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls with 41 cases with 29 of them coming from Billings.

However, many men and boys continue to go missing from reservations and cases are still left unsolved or with little information returning back to their families.

Stops-Hill says "I know murdered and missing indigenous women have been recognized but our men matter too. My brothers, my sons, my relatives, they all matter."

Speakers from the vigil say they will continue to pray while maintaining their fight to have their voices heard.