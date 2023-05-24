BILLINGS, Mt: The Montana Firefighting Testing Consortium hosted the Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) for people interested in becoming Montana firefighters on Wednesday.

The testing includes passing eight stations-- the stair climb, hose drag, equipment carries, ladder raise and extensions, forcible entry, search, rescue and ceiling breach and pull.

Candidates also wear a 50-pound weighted vest while they're doing it and only get about 10 minutes to complete all eight stations.

David Bittinger, one of the candidates who passed the CPAT test, said that he has been physically and mentally preparing himself for a month to be able to apply for work with any fire station in the state.

“So, this was my first time, and I had an idea of what it would entail because there is so much information out there. They prepared us the first day with a practice run which was tremendous. Then, you get that natural runner's high and then you just kind of look back, think about all the things you did and how you did them," explained Bittinger.

Chelsea Thompson, the Assistant Training Chief with Billings Fire Department, said that the location of the state's CPAT testing changes every five years, but they have been seeing better participation since they start holding it in Billings.

"I think it's easier to travel here so we are seeing people influx to Billings a little bit easier. We have about 120 candidates going through testing today and most of them have shown a high success rate. So, we look forward to seeing them as firefighters across the state of Montana," added Thompson.

Passing CPAT and fulfilling several other requirements, including a three-hour written test, allow candidates to apply for a job with any fire station in Montana.