BILLINGS, Mont. - Relay for Life of Yellowstone is a yearly event that is dedicated to fundraising and spreading awareness of cancer treatments.

"I think one of the most important things Relay for Life does is bringing awareness to cancer in general," said Shilo Cook, a cancer survivor that was diagnosed in August of 2020.

Cook is an advocate for Relay for Life, after going through chemotherapy at St. Vincent Healthcare here in Billings.

"He's struggled through chemotherapy and endured it with the heart of a champion," said Ali Peterson, a registered nurse at St. Vincent.

The event will be at Billings West High School starting at 4 pm on Friday.

Medical professionals and community members encourage residents to come and show support for fundraising, and to give back.