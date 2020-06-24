Many summer concerts have been cancelled across Montana, like Music in the Mountains in Big Sky, Alive After 5 in Billings and Symphony Under the Stars in Helena. This leaves some musicians without expected summer income.

Band Member Drew McDowell of Arterial Drive said he estimates the band is missing out on about 150 gigs, or about $50,000, because of the coronavirus.

McDowell said, "We played at Chico Hot Springs at the very beginning of March and that was the last time that the whole band got together and was able to perform."

He added, "So, yeah, all of our gigs are cancelled. Every one of them. It started with Alive After 5 and just dominoed."

An upside for McDowell is the chance to create new music.

He said, "We are just taking this time to write, to create. It's been great."

Some concerts are moving online, rather than being cancelled. Symphony in the Park will be online Sunday, June 28 at 7 p.m..