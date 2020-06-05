Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes a knee to support anti-racism protest

Canada Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, knelt on the ground as part of a crowd gathered on Parliament Hill Friday afternoon, in solidarity with anti-racism demonstrators protesting police killings of unarmed black people.

The demonstrations followed protest across the US and Europe after a video showed a white Minneapolis officer kneeling on the neck of a black man, George Floyd, for nearly nine minutes after pleading that he couldn't breathe.

Floyd fell still and died, the officer's knee still on him.

At one point, the crowd in Ottawa went silent for the time Floyd was held down.

Trudeau put one knee to the ground, his head bowed, as other's also took a knee around him.

The Ottawa event was organized by No Peace Until Justice, formed by a young black woman.

The goal was to bring together black activists and organizations and allies to stand in solidarity against police brutality and societal racism.

Trudeau clapped and nodded in response to many of the things said by speakers at the front of the crowd, including one who said there is no middle ground on the issue.

"You are either a racist, or an anti-racist, the speaker said.

Trudeau gave a similar response when the people starts chanting "Black Lives Matter."

He did not speak and left as others began leaving Parliament Hill to start marching through the capital.