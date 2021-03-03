Campground reservations filling up early for Makoshika State Park after record-breaking visitation in 2020

MONTANA - Campground reservations are filling up early at Makoshika State Park according to Park Manager Chris Dantic.

Dantic is the manager for four of Montana's state parks, including Makoshika. He is predicting a busy season for all of the state parks.

"Makoshika already set a January record for traffic," said Dantic.

You can reserve campgrounds at the state parks six months in advance. And, those reservations are filling up fast.

"So, in January, almost every weekend was already booked," Dantic said. "Normally, we don't see that until March. So, just looking at it the other day, most weekends are already pretty much booked, at least into August."

This comes after a record-setting year for visitation in 2020.

Dantic said camping was up 49% at Makoshika last year. And, the number of visitors overall went up dramatically. There were 128,288 visitors to the park in 2020. By comparison, there were 85,272 visitors in 2019. People from outside Montana accounted for 34% of those visitors.