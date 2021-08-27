GILETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill announced Friday that Campbell County Health entered into a civil settlement and will pay $1,500,000 to resolve claims that their Children's Summer Program violated the Wyoming Medicaid False Claims Act.

The Children’s Summer Program was offered as a treatment option for children and families in the county.

However, an audit conducted by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit identified concerns with the program’s documentation and staffing oversight.

The Unit also identified concerns that the program billed Wyoming Medicaid for activities that are not covered by Medicaid services. By submitting these bills, the State claims the Hospital District received payments it was not entitled to, as stated in a press release.

To resolve the State's concerns, Campbell County Health agreed to repay the Summer Program’s Wyoming Medicaid claims from 2015 through 2019.

“We are appreciative of the State for working well with our organization and bringing to our attention their concerns with our Summer Program. It has been a great learning experience for our hospital,” Campbell County Health Board Chairman Adrian Gerrits said.

They also agreed to enter into a three-year corporate integrity agreement with the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. The agreement is designed to ensure future claims comply with state health care program requirements.

“It is important for the success of Wyoming Medicaid that all providers bill the program accurately and honestly because Wyoming Medicaid pays for medical care for some of Wyoming’s most vulnerable citizens.” Attorney General Hill said. “I want to applaud the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for their work in this case and for their continued work protecting the Wyoming taxpayers’ funds used to finance Wyoming Medicaid. I also want to thank the Campbell County Hospital District for cooperating with our audit and working with us to resolve this matter.”

The Wyoming Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigates and prosecutes Medicaid fraud, false Medicaid claims and related criminal and civil violations committed by Wyoming Medicaid healthcare providers. They also investigate and prosecute abuse and neglect cases, or financial exploitation by Medicaid providers and in Medicaid funded healthcare facilities.

If you live in Wyoming and suspect healthcare fraud, false claims, or related activity you should report it by calling the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit’s Hotline at 1-800- 378-0345, or visit http://ag.wyo.gov/medicaid-fraud-control-unit.