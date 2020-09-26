BILLINGS, Mont. - There's a debate taking place in the Treasure State right now, and this one is over the legalization of recreational marijuana in Montana.

SafeMontana is an organization dedicated to protecting Montanans from illegal drugs, and for the next month, you may see them campaigning in all major cities across the state.

Starting November 3rd Montanans can vote on the legalization of recreational marijuana, but Director of SafeMontana, Steve Zabawa, says the drug is wrong for the state.

Using Colorado as an example, he says since they legalized marijuana in 2014, the state has seen increases in emergency room visits and vehicle accidents involving people under the influence.

He says to keep our communities healthy, Montanans should vote against it.

"I'm just not a big believer in marijuana as far as having addiction problems with our families, and then it also leads to other things, normally the people who have the green stuff have influences to get you the white stuff, heroin, meth and all those types of things," said Zabawa.

This policy change is approved to be on the ballot, due to a campaign push by, New Approach Montana, an organization working to legalize the recreational use of marijuana.

Back in May, over 200 people worked for 45 days straight, standing on street corners across the state, asking for signatures to support the movement.

Founder of New Approach Montana, Pepper Petersen, says they got over 130,000 signatures, more than double the amount needed to be approved.

Petersen says the support shows him that Montana is ready for a change.

"It benefits the state by creating this new revenue stream, they can be used for veterans programs, healthcare infrastructure, conservation, during COVID we need some additional revenue, and plus this is additional freedom that we as Montanans have, Montanans are adults, they can make decisions on their own," said Petersen.

If you are interested in supporting or finding out more about either of the groups, you can click on their links below.

https://newapproachmt.org/

http://www.safemontana.com/