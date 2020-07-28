BILLLINGS, Mont. - The Campaign For Tobacco-Free Kids named MSUB student, Willow Peterson as the youth adult ambassador for Montana, to advocate for the end of tobacco use among teens.

Since joining her 8th grade react club, Peterson noticed at a young age the use of flavored tobacco products had become a serious problem among her peers.

According to Peterson, 30% of Montana teens are using flavored tobacco products daily, compared to 5% of adults.

Wanting to promote a happy and healthy life, Peterson has been working with the Campaign For Tobacco-Free Kids since 2016 which has proposed a ban on all flavored tobacco products in Montana.

Peterson says she is not anti-smoker, but instead anti-tobacco industry, which she feels targets youth to create the next generation of smokers.

"Juuls and other flavored products are so prevalent in the middle schools and high schools in Montana and across the nation, I think if those flavors weren't available to entice a new generation of smokers it would really ease the problem.", said Peterson.

The youth adult advocate says the best way for the public to get involved in her mission is to speak out on social media to spread awareness of the importance of preventing tobacco use among teens.