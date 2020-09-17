BILLINGS, Mont. - Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is a rare genetic disease that destroys the muscles in young boys. The Heatons is just one family who's been affected by this disease, and there's no cure, yet.

As they work to raise money for research to find a cure, the Heatons have found a pretty unique way to raise funds. On Thursday, they held their 2nd Annual "Calves to Cure" sale at the Billings Livestock Commission.

Paul and Laura Heaton's 6-year-old son Grant was diagnosed with Duchenne at the young age of three. The Heatons decided rather than doing nothing, the best way to fight the disease is to raise money to cure it.

The family found the CureDuchenne organization, a non-profit started by Debbie Miller, whose son Hawken developed the same disease. The partnership between the Heatons and CureDuchenne help with funding and finding a cure for the disease.

Miller says she's used to families doing bake sales and runs to raise funds, but a cattle sale is unique. For the Heatons, a cattle sale goes perfectly with their lifestyle.

Last year's calf sale raised $17,000, but they outdid themselves this year. With the sale of 56 head of cattle, along with cash and check donations, they raised $18,962.19.

Paul thanks every one who donated their cattle and support them on their journey to finding a cure.

"Them being willing to donate part of their proceeds to us with our fight for Duschenne, it's hard. I sure appreciate it," he said.

The cattle auction might be over, but the fundraising efforts haven't stopped. If you would like to donate or find more information about Duchenne disease, click here.

If you'd like to get involved with next year's Calves to Cure sale, you can reach Paul Heaton at 406-660-1208.