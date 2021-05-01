California travelers heading to India with mixed emotions

President Joe Biden is restricting travel from India starting on Tuesday as that country battles a deadly surge of Coronavirus infections.

But how do people in the country feel about traveling to India?

At San Francisco's airport Friday night, many of the travelers said they were headed to India to see family after not being able to be with them for more than a year because of the pandemic.

They has some peace of mind because they were vaccinated here.

But they're flying with mixed emotions.

India is now the first country to record 400,000 infections in one day, and only two-percent of the population is vaccinated.