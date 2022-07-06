California Governor Gavin Newsom allegedly vacationing Montana, following travel ban to the state

MONTANA- A big talker on twitter is California Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of Montana, yes--- and this is not the first time the governor of California has made headlines in the treasure state.

A story was published that the governor of California was in the state which is not uncommon as he has family here.

So why is this a talker today?

A state law was passed in June 2021 in California that banned state-funded travel to multiple states over anti-LGBTQ laws.

In total 22 states that discriminate against LGBTQ+ Americans, described by the California attorney general, are not permitted to travel to those states on sponsored state travel, meaning the state of California will not allow tax dollars from the state to be spent in those states.

Via release from the California Attorney General's office, “Assembly Bill 1887 is about aligning our dollars with our values,” Attorney General Bonta.

Below is the official listing from the state of California regarding Montana:

Montana:

Montana is being added to California’s state-funded travel restrictions list as a result of House Bill 112 and Senate Bill 215. Signed into law on May 7, House Bill 112 prevents transgender women and girls from participating in school sports consistent with their gender identity. Signed into law on April 22, Senate Bill 215 overrides existing state and local laws and policies that prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ+ Americans. It threatens to, among other effects, allow businesses to refuse a broad range of services to same-sex couples because of their sexual orientation alone. Given the effective date for the new laws, Montana, pursuant to AB 1887, will be added to California’s travel restrictions list on July 1, 2021.

But that does not ban personally funded travel.

According to the spokesperson for the governor:

"The governor’s travel is not being paid for by the state. This is a personal trip to visit family who live outside the state,"

Erin Mellon, via the Washington Examiner.

According to reporting from Emily Hoeven who covers politics in the state of California, Newsom has not yet booked his return trip, but will return to California over the weekend and be back in the office Monday.

SCOOP: @GavinNewsom is on vacation in Montana. His office had been loath to disclose the location until now.Montana is one of 22 states to which CA bans state-funded travel due to anti-LGBTQ+ policies. It's also likely to institute an abortion ban.More in tmrw's newsletter — Emily Hoeven (@emily_hoeven) July 6, 2022

Per Hoeven's tweets its unclear if the State of California is paying for his security, as his office doesn’t comment on security.

A Republican state senator, Senator Melissa Melendez, aired out her frustration on Twitter saying,

“Asked if the state is paying for his security, York says the office doesn’t comment on security.”

So, yes then.”

“Asked if the state is paying for his security, York says the office doesn’t comment on security.”So, yes then. https://t.co/FShLf7emgK — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) July 6, 2022

We will be following this story.