California bans retail pet sales

On January 1, California will become the first state to ban the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits.

Under the new state law, retail pet stores will only be able to sell dogs, cats and rabbits if they come from a rescue organization. The law was adopted to crack down on breeding mills. Pet stores could face a $500 fine for selling an animal that is not a rescue.

The Humane Society and The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals supported the legislation.

Private pet store owners say they fear the new law will hurt business and limit people's access to popular breeds.

The new law does "not" impact the sale of dogs, cats or rabbits directly from breeders.