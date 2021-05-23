A cable car crash in the Italian Alps has killed at least 14 people and seriously injured 2 others.

Local officials and rescuers said the cable car linking Italy's Lake Maggiore with a nearby mountain plunged 65 feet to the ground.

The accident happened as the car was traveling up the mountain.

The local mayor said the cable car rolled several times down the steep slopes before it was stopped by trees.

People hiking on the mountain said they heard a l0ud hiss just before the crash.

It was believed to have been caused by one of the cables breaking.

Two injured children and an adult were taken by helicopter to a hospital in the nearby city of Turin.

The mayor sad some victims were found trapped inside the car, with others thrown out into the woods.

Coroners said the victims included foreign nationals, but their identities were not revealed.