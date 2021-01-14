BILLINGS - Billings police apprehended defendant Marcus Jan Crans of California after responding to a domestic abuse call Thursday.

The Billings Police Department received a call of domestic abuse in which a woman's arm was allegedly broken by her boyfriend, Crans.

Upon arrival, police say Crans fled on foot. During pursuit, one officer injured his hand while scaling a chain link fence. They said the officer is "ok and receiving stitches."

The defendant, 41-year-old Crans, is charged with PFMA and obstructing a peace officer.