BZN International Film Festival wrapped Sunday morning

Bozeman's largest film festival wrapped this morning, and after four days and 73 films, its organizers are looking back at a project worth producing.

The BZN International Film Festival launched last year. It was created to address problems from women being represented behind the camera, to educating viewers about public lands and conservation.

Organizers set the festival in Bozeman to introduce locals to films that aren't available there and to welcome filmmakers who might never come to Bozeman otherwise. Last night's awards ceremony proved to bring Bozeman's role in the festival right to the forefront.

"I really put it out to the audience of 'So, what was your best takeaway from the event?' and how many people that visited here and said, 'This is such an incredible community in Bozeman.' and that's what we want. it's about Bozeman. It's here,BZN." says Beth Ann Kennedy, Artistic Managing Director of the Bozeman Fiilm Celebration.

While BZN may be over for the year, you can still learn about the films on the festival's website.