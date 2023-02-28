BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Fire Department and the Billings Clinic are highlighting the importance of CPR training by encouraging more people to take classes on the subject.

"It can be a matter of live or death between the time a call is made to when a first responder arrives," said Cameron McCamley, a Billings Firefighter and paramedic.

McCamley said it takes five minutes on average for a first responder to arrive at the scene after a call is made.

"Imagine somebody being without a heartbeat not breathing for five minutes under the best-case scenario," said McCamley. "Maybe as long as ten minutes depending on what's going on."

Healthcare workers also have seen the need for bystanders to administer CPR during the short window of time.

"A lot of cases I read are tragic because even the family members don't know CPR," said Josie Makin, the Chest Pain Center Coordinator for the Billings Clinic.

Makin said simply applying chest compressions for two minutes while first responders are on their way to the scene can make a difference.

"I'm a cardiac arrest survivor, and I was saved by a bystander doing what they could," said Makin.

"Any CPR is good CPR, especially during that quick window before the ambulance arrives."

More information about how a person can sign up for CPR training can be found here.