BILLINGS, Mont. -- After the historic flooding we saw earlier this month, many affected homeowners are looking at steep costs to repair flood damage to their homes.

And if they didn’t have flooding insurance, they’re likely paying out of pocket.

This puts them in the direct path of price gouging standup:

Typical flood insurance policies must be purchased at least a month before the flooding event for property to be covered.

Many of the affected people we spoke with told us flooding coverage is way too expensive so many of them opted out.

Andy Pirami, who has been in the restoration business for over 30 years, says flooding victims are facing bills of upwards of thousands of dollars.

He says, big companies are picking on vulnerable people to make a quick buck by increasing the costs of equipment needed to start repairs.

He says without insurance there is no one to look over those final invoices, and there is no telling how bad the prices have been jacked up.

“When all of a sudden, your house has to say 30 air movers in it – and it took a week to dry -- but really it should have only been 5 or 10 at the end –they're still getting charged for those 30.” says Andy.

even though he has his own business, he tells us a company wanted to use his equipment for repair services and charge way more than what is necessary for any particular job.

he says, because of high demand his company has discounted prices and his competitors think he is crazy for doing so but he adds its not about the money, but the people in his community who need help.