Buttigieg Suspending Presidential Campaign

Pete Buttigieg is suspending his campaign for president.

The Democratic candidate says, he plans to make a formal announcement about the future of his campaign Sunday night.

Buttigieg says he's heading back to South Bend, Indiana, rather than to Texas for more campaigning.

The former South Bend Mayor won the Iowa Caucuses, and placed second in New Hampshire.

But, he struggled in Nevada, and got trounced in South Carolina.

Those are more diverse states.

Some say those finishes indicate Buttigieg can't get the minority votes needed to secure the Democratic Nomination for president.

.